Odisha: Samsun Bibi, Muslim caretaker of Hindu cremation ground

KENDRAPARA: In a remarkable display of communal harmony, a 45-year-old Muslim woman has been maintaining a Hindu cremation ground in Kendrapara town since more than a decade.

A resident of Ranapada, Samsun Bibi is taking care of the cremation ground near her riverside house since 2012. Remarkably, she does the work without any remuneration.

Her work includes sweeping and cleaning the cremation ground. She has also planted many trees at the cremation place which spans over an acre of land. Every day, she waters the saplings and 30 Neem trees which she has planted there, said Sarat Behera of Khadianga who recently performed the last rites of his father at the cremation ground.

Locals said previously, it was increasingly difficult to prevent stray dogs and livestock from entering the cremation ground. But now, no animal can to enter the place as Samsun keeps the gate locked and guards the ground.

Samsun says she honours the cremation place equally as the nearby burial ground of Muslims. “I’m here to ensure its protection and upkeep. Even during the worst of Covid times, I performed my duties sincerely.”