Party hoppers go silent amid talks of BJD-BJP alliance

CUTTACK: With the BJD and BJP on the verge of an alliance, the plans of several leaders who were looking to switch sides before elections seem to have been foiled.

Former Congress MLA of Banki Debasis Patnaik is one such leader who is waiting for an announcement on the alliance. After, Smruti Ranjan Lenka started a parallel organisation in Banki with the support of some state-level Congress leaders, a disgruntled Debasis had evinced interest to join BJP.

It was rumoured he would have joined the saffron party on February 29. But, then after hearing about the possible alliance, Debasis has gone silent. If the alliance happens, it is believed Debasis may refrain from joining the saffron party and fight on a Congress ticket from Banki.

Similarly, all eyes are now on the political move of Sobhan Kar, son of former speaker Sarat Kar in Mahanga Assembly constituency. After taking voluntary retirement from Indian Revenue Service, Sobhan who has been actively participating in social work in Mahanga for the last few months somehow managed to organise his father’s workers and supporters by forming Sarat Kar-Anima Kar Foundation.

Before the talks of an alliance, Sobhan’s supporters believed he would join BJD and fight from Mahanga. But now they are unsure on the next move of the former IRS officer.

As per political observers, it will be a difficult task for the saffron party to accommodate aspirants like Abhay Barik in Athagarh, Sarada Pradhan in Mahanga, Sambit Tripathy in Badamba and Chhabi Mallik in Niali Assembly segments. Same scenario prevails in BJD which has several aspirants waiting for a party ticket.