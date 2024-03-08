Seven big-ticket projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore get HLCA nod

BHUBANESWAR: The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of Odisha government on Thursday approved seven big ticket industrial projects worth around Rs 80,125.80 crore with a potential to generate 24,552 jobs in different sectors.
The authority headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cleared projects from diverse sectors including steel, green energy, pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The projects are strategically located in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam and Bhadrak districts. The proposal of ACME Greentech Urja Pvt Ltd to set up an integrated manufacturing unit from Silica of Solar PV at an investment of Rs 36,000 crore received the nod of the HLCA. The green energy facility at Khurda to produce 10 GW of solar panels will generate 6,272 jobs.
Action Ispat has proposed to expand its steel production capacity from 0.37 MTPA to 7.5 MTPA along with downstream and upstream facilities at Jharsuguda. The expansion will be done at an investment of Rs 21,000 crore and create job opportunities for 10,000 people.
Granules Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, a leading producer of paracetamol in India is setting up its pharmaceutical unit at Tata SEZ in Ganjam district. The company will produce four billion units of paracetamol, metformin, ibuprofen and other pharma products. Granules will invest Rs 1,100 crore in the plant, which will generate 1,500 jobs.
Granules CZRO Pvt Ltd will also set up a green speciality chemical plant for its pharmaceutical products like Para Amino Phenol, DCDA and DMA HCL. The plant will be set up at Tata SEZ at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore and create employment opportunities for 1,000 people. While Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, India’s largest solar panel manufacturer, will set up a 1.2 million tonne green ammonia plant in Jagatsinghpur at an investment of Rs 12,480 crore, EG Solwin Hybrid Pvt Ltd will establish a 0.30 MT green ammonia production unit at Tata SEZ at an investment of Rs 6,330 crore. Both the projects will employ 4,000 people.
Similarly, OFB Tech Pvt Ltd will be setting up a manufacturing unit of drum, woven bags and chemical complex at Dhamra in Bhadrak district with a total investment of Rs 1,615 crore employing 1,500 people.