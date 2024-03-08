Seven big-ticket projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore get HLCA nod

BHUBANESWAR: The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of Odisha government on Thursday approved seven big ticket industrial projects worth around Rs 80,125.80 crore with a potential to generate 24,552 jobs in different sectors.

The authority headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cleared projects from diverse sectors including steel, green energy, pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The projects are strategically located in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam and Bhadrak districts. The proposal of ACME Greentech Urja Pvt Ltd to set up an integrated manufacturing unit from Silica of Solar PV at an investment of Rs 36,000 crore received the nod of the HLCA. The green energy facility at Khurda to produce 10 GW of solar panels will generate 6,272 jobs.

Action Ispat has proposed to expand its steel production capacity from 0.37 MTPA to 7.5 MTPA along with downstream and upstream facilities at Jharsuguda. The expansion will be done at an investment of Rs 21,000 crore and create job opportunities for 10,000 people.