108 antique idols recovered from Mahanadi in Cuttack

CUTTACK: At least 108 antique idols made of brass, copper and stone were recovered from Mahanadi river at Subarnapur’s Jatamundia ghat in Banki on Friday.

As per reports, some fishermen stumbled upon the idols in the river and upon thorough search recovered as many as 108 of them. The idols recovered from the river include 101 Nag idols made of brass and copper, four Shiva Lingas made of brass, a brass idol of Hara-Parvati and two stone idols of Vrishabha.

As the idols were recovered on Maha Shivaratri, people from nearby localities rushed to the spot to have a glimpse of them. It is suspected some miscreants after stealing the idol from a Shiva temple might have thrown them into the river. Following the recovery, locals have installed the idols on the premises of Subarnapur gram panchayat office and started worshipping them by offering flowers, ghee lamps, resin and incense and Bhoga.