BJD leaders return from Delhi, remain tight-lipped

BHUBANESWAR: The top leaders of the BJD, 5T chairman VK Pandian and party general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das, who had rushed to New Delhi for seat sharing talks with the national leadership of BJP returned to Bhubaneswar on Friday.

They reportedly had several rounds of discussions with the central leaders of BJP but talks seem to have stuck on some key Lok Sabha seats and Assembly constituencies from where both the parties want to contest. Both, however, remained tight-lipped on the issue.

“The alliance is decided. However, the issues to be thrashed out are the numbers and places. The negotiations might drag a little longer,” said informed sources.

Sources in the BJD pointed out that the party wants a major share of the Assembly seats. It is important for the BJD to maintain its strong footing in Assembly given its current numbers.

A senior leader told this paper that the BJD will not agree to less than 100 Assembly seats and leave the rest to the BJP. “The seat share ratio of 4:3 between the BJD and BJP in 2000 and 2004 elections will not be workable in this election as the ruling party currently is in a much stronger position than those years,” said a regional party leader.