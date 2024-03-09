BJD workers in Koraput cheer amid pact buzz

JEYPORE: The talks of BJD-BJP alliance have spread cheer among workers of the ruling party in Koraput Lok Sabha constituency which is currently represented by Congress MP Sapatagiri Ulaka.

The growing popularity of Congress in the tribal district in the last five years has been a headache for the BJD. Despite high voltage campaign and a wave in favour of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2019 elections, Ulaka won the LS seat by defeating his nearest BJD rival Kausalya Hikaka.

While Congress polled 3,71,129 votes, BJD secured 3,67,516 votes. BJP candidate Jayaram Pangi was placed third with 2,08,398 votes.

Political observers said though Congress won the LS seat against BJD by a slender margin, the grand old party has managed to strengthen its organisational base in Koraput in the last five years mainly due to the efforts of Ulaka to develop the tribal region. Besides, there is strong anti-incumbency against BJD MLAs in Gunupur, Bissamcuttack, Laxmipur, Koraput and Pottangi Assembly constituencies under Koraput LS seat.

In such a situation, the news of a possible alliance has brought relief to BJD workers who think the ruling party may be able to pocket the LS seat with the help of BJP votes.

Three woman candidates Kausalya Hikaka, Anusaya Majhi and Tulasi Kirisani are in the race for BJD ticket from Koraput LS seat.

State BJD secretary Ishwar Panigrahi said, “The alliance will definitely favour our candidate in the upcoming election as the BJP has been eating into BJD votes in the tribal areas. If the alliance becomes a reality, it will be an easy sail for the BJD candidate in the polls.”