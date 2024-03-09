Kamiya Jani receives best travel creator award from PM

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of CurlyTalesIndia, Kamiya Jani received the ‘Best Travel Creator’ award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

Kamiya was among 24 personalities who received the award from the prime minister across 20 categories for their excellence and impact. She has been working in different fields including food, travel, lifestyle and tourism in religious destinatons during the last several years and has brought out diversity of Indian culture and beauty in India through her videos.

Jani had made a video on the Srimandir Parikrama project which included how the decision was taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T chairman VK Pandian’s regular review of the project to complete it on time. Not only Puri Jagannath temple, she had also worked for promotion of different temples, religious and heritage places of the country. Kamiya’s documentary video ‘Dharohar Bharat Ki’ explored the rich history and culture of India which was posted by the prime minister on his social media account.