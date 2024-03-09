Odisha moots new policy for senior citizens

A senior official of SSEPD department said senior citizens need sustainable support systems to reduce their poverty and vulnerability, improve their health and well being and be active citizens contributing more effectively to their communities. The policy that is being formulated aims at providing critical support and services as per their needs, increasing the capacity of service providers especially in rural areas to provide accessible, relevant and high-quality services to senior citizens besides ensuring their inclusion and full participation in society by providing enabling environments, he said.

Although healthcare coverage for the elderly in the state is among the highest, they need a sustainable support system to reduce their poverty and vulnerability, and improve their wellbeing. Around 58.9 per cent of the senior citizens in Odisha are covered by health insurance schemes. A consultation meeting organised by the SSEPD department on Thursday discussed issues like safety, welfare, intergenerational bonding along with their participatory role for more contribution to the communities to be included in the policy. Principal secretary of the department Bishnupada Sethi said the state government has given priority on development and promotion of participatory process, critical service delivery and empathetic initiatives for senior citizens.

“Odisha will have approximately 70 lakh senior citizens by 2026. They are not a homogenous group and special attention needs to be given to the complex variations in the senior citizen population,” he added.

FOR THE ELDERLY

Population of senior citizens in Odisha likely to double to over 20 pc of total population by 2050

As per UNFPA, Odisha is among 7 states which have a higher proportion of senior citizens

The policy will help establish coherent and sustainable social framework for welfare of senior citizens

The policy aims to increase capacity of service providers esp in rural areas to provide high-quality service to the elderly