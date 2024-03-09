Odisha: No clarity on seat-sharing deal, MLAs jittery

ROURKELA: Amid the hectic parleys between the BJD and BJP to strike a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming elections, five sitting MLAs of both the parties in Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency have become jittery about their fate.

Till recently, these five MLAs, three of BJP and two of BJD, were certain of being renominated in 2024 elections. But now they are worried over getting repeated as there is no clarity yet on seat adjustment in Sundargarh.

Reliable sources said in the past seat-sharing formula during the BJD-BJP alliance 15 years back, the BJP had got the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency along with Raghunath (RN) Pali, Birmitrapur, Sundargarh, Talsara and Bonai Assembly segments. The BJD had got Rourkela and Rajgangpur seats.

BJP insiders claimed if the alliance becomes a reality, the party is certain to retain the prestigious Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat by repeating the incumbent MP and former union Minister Jual Oram. In 2019, Jual had defeated the BJD candidate with a record margin of around 2.23 lakh votes. Besides, in the six elections held between 1998 and 2019, Jual won five times and was the Tribal Affairs minister twice. There is no convincing reason to believe that the central BJP leadership would needlessly tinker with the Lok Sabha seat or hand it over to BJD.

If this happens, it would be heartburn for Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, the aspiring BJD candidate from Sundargarh. The former Indian Hockey captain had lost to Jual with a narrow margin of around 18,900 votes in 2014 polls.