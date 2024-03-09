Odisha: Sans hearse, family carries dead body on shoulders

BARIPADA: A family of Damodarpur village in Baripada Sadar area of Mayurbhanj district had to walk for over 2 km carrying the dead body of their son on their shoulders after allegedly being denied hearse service under the state government’s Mahaprayan scheme at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) here on Friday.

Family members of 23-year-old Prakash Bindhani who died by suicide sought a free hearse from PRM MCH where his body was kept but were reportedly denied the service as it was a case of suicide.

Prakash’s father Kartik alleged driver of the hearse reached the hospital along with the vehicle but when he got to know his son had died by suicide, he denied providing the service and left. “I took the matter to the hospital authorities but they did not pay heed. Hence, we were were forced to walk back home with my son’s body on our shoulders,” he said.

While PRM MCH authorities could not be reached for comment on the matter, police said the youth had died by suicide and investigation is underway.

The state government had launched the Mahaprayan scheme in August 2016 to provide hearse service free of cost to economically disadvantaged families in all the 30 districts of the state.