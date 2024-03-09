Post-Covid, more orphaned girlchildren find homes

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s child adoption rate has gone up marginally, particularly in case of girls, post the Covid-19 pandemic.

So has the coverage of Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Mission Vatsalya for orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children. This was pointed out in a report furnished by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani as answer to a question on ‘adoption of orphans’ in the Lok Sabha recently.

As per the ministry’s records of the last three years, 188 children of the state were adopted in 2022-23. This includes 163 children within the country and 25 who were adopted by parents from other countries. More girls have been legally adopted compared to boys, both within and outside the country. It includes 16 girls and nine boys who found homes in foreign lands. Within the country, foster parents adopted 90 girls and 73 boys in the year.

In 2021-22, 150 children of the state were adopted by foster parents within the country and 28 outside the country and girls were most sought after. The preceding year, 179 children were adopted including nine outside the country.