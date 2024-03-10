CM Naveen Patnaik unveils affordable housing project in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated Nilamadhab Niwas, an affordable housing project for slum dwellers in the capital city, developed under state government’s ‘Housing for All’ Policy.

This apart, the chief minister inaugurated the transformed Government High School at IRC Village and also laid foundation for Gond Bhawan for members of Gond community at Chandrasekharpur. Handing over the keys of the houses to beneficiaries at the project site near Care Hospital, the chief minister said the urban poor will now have their own homes.

This is the third such facility, the state government has unveiled for the urban slum dwellers of the city ahead of the general elections.

Officials said a total of 1,200 units will be constructed at the Nilamadhab Niwas of which 960 units have already been completed and handed over to Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) for allotment. At present, 455 beneficiaries have been allotted housing units.

The chief minister also inaugurated the transformed Government High School at IRC Village in presence of 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian and other dignitaries. Under the transformation project, the institution has embraced a comprehensive approach to offer smart classrooms and top-tier education, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to educational excellence, said officials.

The Gond Bhawan foundation stone was also laid by the chief minister on the day. The facility will come up at Chandrasekharpur soon, officials said.