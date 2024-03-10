Convicts turn guards in Odisha's Nayagarh prison

BERHAMPUR: In an unprecedented move, convicted prisoners are now engaged as guards in the Nayagarh sub-jail, which has been grappling with acute staff shortage.

Located in Nayagarh district, the sub-jail, designed for 360 prisoners, houses hardcore criminals, including murderers and drug peddlers. Despite efforts to control illegal activities within the jail premises, there are reports of rampant narcotics circulation and unauthorised mobile phone usage common among inmates.

With only 11 warders managing the facility, far below the sanctioned staff of 15, the sub-jail has resorted to employing eight convicted inmates to serve as guards. The sub-jail has 16 cells and the warders are deployed on shifts everyday. At present the sub-jail has 260 inmates.

Divided into two groups, these prisoners are tasked with guarding both sides of the facility on rotation basis, receiving a daily wage of Rs 95 for their services.

Sub-jail superintendent Prafulla Kabi said employing serving prisoners as guards is as per the norm. Citing the selected convicts’ good behaviour, he said, “No untoward incidents have occurred since the prisoners began their guard duties over a fortnight ago.” However, he acknowledged the shortage of staff and hoped higher-ups would address the issue soon.