Couple killed in Odisha's Naxal-prone area, probe begins

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: A couple in their mid-40s were allegedly hacked to death at a Naxal-affected area in Kandhamal district late on Friday night. However, initial investigation by police suggested ultras were not behind the killings.

As per police, there is no clear evidence of Naxal involvement. Also, no note was left behind by the left wing extremists to suggest they killed the couple identified as Dahira Kanhara and Batasi. They were from Gumaldani village within Gochhapada police limits.

Besides, Naxal operatives do not use sharp weapons for violence, police said. Dahira and Batasi had succumbed to head injuries apparently caused by sharp weapons.

Police suspect the double murder could be over suspicion of witchcraft or personal enmity like cultivation of ganja. The bodies of Dahira and Batasi were found by villagers on two sides of a river on Saturday morning. “There are some allegations that the husband-wife duo was practising witchcraft,” said police sources.