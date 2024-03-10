DEO orders medical test of teachers seeking transfer in Odisha

BARIPADA: The reported appeal of around 240 teachers across 26 blocks of the district seeking transfer to their native places on health grounds, that too simultaneously, has created a wave of suspicion in the district education office here.

Sources said all the applications were received online during different days in the month of February. While the highest 22 applications came from Bisoi block, it was followed by Bijatala and Thakurmunda blocks which received 20 applications each.

Similarly, 15 were received from Bangiriposi block, 14 each from Jamda and Sarashkana, 13 each from Kusumi and Bahalda blocks and 12 from Kuliana etc. Morada and Khunta blocks received the least number of applications. Since all the 240 applications were received in February alone, Mayurbhanj district education officer (DEO) Purna Chandra Sethy suspecting foul play, ordered for medical examination of the said teachers to ascertain the authenticity of their appeals.

A senior official of the DEO office, on condition of anonymity, said most of the teachers who sought for transfer claimed they are suffering from kidney ailments and need to stay at their native places for better treatment.

Contacted, the DEO said the chief district medical officer (CDMO) has been asked to conduct requisite medical tests of the said teachers. “We are awaiting the reports and necessary action will be taken after that,” he said.

Meanwhile, some people alleged that since School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi belongs to the district, some teachers here want to take undue advantage and get transferred to their native places by showing false medical reports.

“If most of the teachers claim they are suffering from kidney problems, it is a mater of concern and the district administration should launch an impartial inquiry into the matter,” they demanded.