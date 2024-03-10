ED seizes gold bullion, cash in illegal mining case in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 12 locations in Bhubaneswar, Barbil, Rourkela and Kolkata on premises linked to Deepak Steel and Power Limited, Snehapusph Marketing Pvt Ltd ,other associated companies/entities, their directors and chartered accountants to trace and unearth the proceeds of crime reportedly obtained through illegal iron ore mining at Joda in Keonjhar.

During the searches, two kg gold bullion worth Rs 1.24 crore, Rs 30 lakh in cash, one Volvo XC40 SUV, property documents, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized. An order has also been issued to freeze Rs 1.23 crore from six bank accounts of the accused and their companies. The ED initiated investigation based on the FIR registered by Vigilance department and its chargesheet against Deepak Steel, Snehapusph Marketing, Deepak Gupta, Hari Charan Gupta and others.

The central agency’s investigation revealed the proceeds of crime generated from illegal mining were layered through multiple shell companies based in Kolkata and Barbil having dummy directors. An order was earlier issued to attach movable and immovable property amounting to Rs 379 crore. ED had filed the chargesheet and the Special Court (PMLA) had taken cognisance of it. Further investigation is under progress, said ED sources.