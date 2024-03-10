Island Cafe by Hirakud dam in Odisha opens newer, joyous avenues for tourists

SAMBALPUR: To give tourists and visitors the surreal experience of an open-air hangout spot in the middle of a lake, the Hirakud Wildlife Division, in a first-of-its-kind eco-tourism initiative, has opened an ‘Island Cafe’ on the Bat Island, adjoining the Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary here.

The Island Cafe was thrown open for visitors on Friday and is scheduled to open everyday from 6 am to 6 pm. Visitors can reach the cafe by taking a 30-minute boat ride by luxury cruise from Debrigarh Nature Camp to Bat Island. While they can avail breakfast or evening high-tea at the cafe, the entire package including the cruise is priced at `2,500 for 10 persons.

The Hirakud wildlife division authorities under supervision of the Wildlife Organisation have utilised this island on the eastern side in a sustainable manner for setting up the cafe. To give it a rustic feel, all structures and amenities are made of palm trees, bamboo and natural stones carefully selected by the local communities residing in Debrigarh.

The island has a few temporary fishermen settlements which are being used as part of the cafe and these fishermen have been entrusted the duty of managing the Island Cafe. Besides, there is also a wildlife camp at the island for inter-border protection of Debrigarh Sanctuary from reservoir side.