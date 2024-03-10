Odisha: After Samal, Vijay Tomar feigns ignorance on alliance with BJD

BHUBANESWAR: State election in-charge of BJP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Saturday added to the confusion among his party’s leaders by feigning ignorance on any talks between leaders of BJD with the central leadership of his outfit on a possible alliance.

In a well-choreographed sequence, Tomar on his arrival from New Delhi told reporters here he has absolutely no knowledge of any discussions about the alliance. This was the exact version of state BJP president Manmohan Samal after his return from the national capital on Friday.

“I am not aware of any talks of BJD leaders with our central leaders. Even if there was any, we were not informed about it,” he said. Replying to queries on a series of discussions in New Delhi, Tomar said, “We had elaborate discussions about our preparation for the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. We discussed our strength and weaknesses in each seat, existing organisational structure and requirement of funds to fight the upcoming elections,” he said.