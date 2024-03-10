Odisha: Sundargarh admin gears up for polls, begins training officials

ROURKELA: With notifications for the simultaneous Parliamentary and Assembly elections expected any time soon, the Sundargarh administration is gearing up with preparations for smooth conduct of elections for the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency and seven Assembly constituencies (ACs) under it.

Administrative sources informed Assembly constituency-wise training of about 130 master trainers was completed on Saturday. The master trainers were made to undergo intensive training on different aspects of holding elections, provided handbooks and given demonstration on operation of EVMs and VVPATs among other things.

Phase-wise training of 13,395 polling personnel including presiding and polling officers for different ACs would start from Sunday and last for three days. For the Rourkela AC, training sessions would be conducted at SK DAV Polytechnic College, Rourkela Government Autonomous College and Rourkela Municipal College from Sunday.

They said among other things the polling personnel would be shown polling booth models, provided hands-on training of filling forms and an exam conducted to test what they learn.

While the Sundargarh collector would act as the returning officer (RO) for the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, the ADM (General) and ADM (Revenue) would act as ROs of the Sundargarh and Rajgangpur ACs respectively. For Talsara, Birmitrapur, RN Pali, Rourkela and Bonai ACs the Sundargarh sub-collector, Panposh additional sub-collector, Rourkela ADM, Panposh sub-collector and Bonai sub-collector respectively would act as ROs.

Electorate details

Projected population in 2024 is 23,94,604

Total electors in the Sundargarh LS constituency as per the Draft Electoral Roll, 2024 is 15,22,885

2.5 per cent increase in registration of female voters with total of 7,66,723 female voters at 64.87 per cent

Total male voters are 7, 55,989 with 62.34 per cent of the total male population

As per the new electoral rolls the Talsara AC has 2,08,951 voters

Sundargarh AC has 2,28,890 voters

Birmitrapur AC has 2,36,977 voters

RN Pali AC has 1,78,181 voters

Rourkela AC has 2,05,639 voters

Rajgangpur AC has 2,38,815 voters

Bonai AC has 2,25,432 voters

Election office sources