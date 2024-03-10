Panel keen to review Srimandir 1978 inventory list

PURI: The 12-member committee tasked with inventorying of jewelleries and other valuables of the Shree Jagannath temple met under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court Justice Arijit Pasayat here on Saturday.

The panel discussed establishing procedures and drawing insights from past practices, particularly during the 1978 opening of the Ratna Bhandar and the subsequent inventorying of the deities’ treasures including ornaments and jewels.

The committee expressed a keen interest in reviewing the inventory list from 1978 for the present inquiry. Additionally, discussions revolved around the duration required to complete a comprehensive inventory of the temple’s wealth.

Following directives from the Orissa High Court, the government constituted a 12-member committee, with Justice Pasayat at the helm, to oversee the reopening of the Bhitar Ratnabhandar and undertake a fresh inventory of the lord’s treasures and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct repairs.