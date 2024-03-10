PM Modi to flag off Puri-Vizag Vande Bharat on March 12

BHUBANESWAR: The Railway Board has approved a new Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train virtually from Vizag on March 12.

It will be the third Vande Bharat to link the pilgrim city of Puri with other parts of Odisha and neighbouring states. Puri-Howrah and Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express trains are operational in the state at present.

The train that will run six days a week except on Saturdays. It will have halts at Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road and Vizianagaram in between Puri and Vizag. Trial runs of the train have already been conducted. The total distance of 468 km between Puri and Visakhapatnam will be covered in six hours and 15 minutes.

The train will depart from Puri at 5.15 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:30 am the same day. In the return journey, the train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3:40 pm and reach Puri at 9.55 pm the same day. It will halt for 10 minutes at Khurda Road during both its inward and onward journeys.