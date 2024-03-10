Reconsider upper age limit for ex-serviceman: Orissa High court to govt

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to consider afresh the case of an ex-serviceman who could not apply for the post of assistant director (law) as he was over-aged.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited applications for recruitment of 80 posts of assistant director (law) in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home department on November 18, 2021. Two posts were reserved for ex-servicemen including one for women.

As the upper age limit for ex-servicemen candidates was fixed at 40 years, petitioner Santosh Adhikari, a former Indian Air Force personnel, could not apply for the post as he was by then over aged by one-and-a-half years.

Initially, Adhikari submitted a representation to the chief secretary on December 14, 2021 with a prayer to increase the upper age limit from 40 years to 45 years for ex-servicemen category at par with in-service government employees. When his representation was not considered he filed a petition in the High Court on December 17, 2021.

Disposing of the petition recently, the single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra directed the state government to consider the case of Adhikari afresh within six weeks. Justice Mohapatra said, “Two grounds which touches the judicial conscience of this court in the context of the present case are the report of the parliamentary standing committee on defence recommending grant of relaxation in upper age limit to ex-servicemen candidate in the matter of recruitment to a civil post and the disparity in the rule as well as in the advertisement with regard to the age of in-service government candidates and ex-servicemen candidates.”