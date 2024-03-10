Sexagenarian hacked to death by ‘mentally-challenged’ man in Odisha

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was allegedly hacked to death by a mentally unstable youth at Jamadhar village within Jajpur Sadar police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kalandi Mallick (62), a native of Swapneswarpur village. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Surendra Behera, of Jamadhar village.

According to reports, 32-year-old Surendra, a mentally-challenged person, had been roaming in his village with a chopper in his hand since Friday. Meanwhile, Kalandi was returning to his house in Swapneswarpur after meeting the local sarpanch Badal Khuntia via Jamadhar village on Saturday morning when Surendra attacked him on the neck in front of his house. As a result Kalandi fell down bleeding profusely and died on the spot.

On being informed by locals, a team of police from the Jajpur Sadar police station rushed to the spot and arrested Surendra with the chopper used in the crime. Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Investigation into the matter has begun and a murder case registered. The accused was forwarded to the local court and later remanded in judicial custody.