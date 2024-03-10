Spike in wildfire incidence across Odisha raises alarm

BHUBANESWAR: With progress of summer, a surge in incidence of forest fire is emerging as a challenge for the field staff of Forest department.

Increase in number of wildfires in the recent days has raised the alarm prompting forest authorities to assess the cause of fire points surfacing regularly and put in place coordinated efforts to mitigate their impact.

As per statistics of the Forest Survey of India (FSI) 1,786 forest fire points have been detected in different parts of the state since the wildfire season began in January.

The concern, however, is that nearly 47 per cent of the fire points have been detected in the last nine days. All forest circles have started witnessing a spike in wildfire owing to rise in temperature and dry conditions. Koraput circle, the most affected, has reported close to 1,100 fire points since the beginning of the forest fire season in the state.