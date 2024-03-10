Woman molested in Odisha's Balasore, villagers detain cops for four hours

BALASORE: Tension gripped Ramnagar (Rashalpur) village in Balasore district as locals engaged in a face-off with police alleging delay and neglect in catching the accused who allegedly molested an elderly woman of the locality on Friday.

According to reports, the accused, 40-year-old Uttam Kumar Behera along with another person purportedly approached the victim’s residence around 11 pm in the midst of Shivaratri celebrations falsely claiming that her son was lying on a heap of sand as he was unwell. Making her believe that he needed assistance, the accused in an inebriated condition, coerced her to a secluded area near Rashalpur school, where he allegedly molested her. On hearing the victim’s cries for help, villagers intervened and apprehended the accused.

The gram rakhi of the village was notified, and subsequently, the Kamarda police station was informed. However, upon the police’s arrival, Uttam managed to escape, fueling the villagers’ anger. Infuriated, they detained the police team and the gram rakhi at the scene for over four hours, demanding swift action and the arrest of Uttam.

The standoff was pacified in the early hours of Saturday, after police assured the villagers to apprehend the accused early. Inspector-in-charge of Kamarda police station, Premoda Nayak, confirmed that a case had been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s family’s. Investigation is underway, he added.