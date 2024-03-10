Women backbone of any system, says SOA VP

BHUBANESWAR: Women have the capability of becoming the backbone of any system, said vice president of SOA Saswati Das here on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised in the university to mark International Women’s Day, she said, the contribution made by women employees of SOA has been enormous and they have become examples through their diligence. She said women have been playing a vital role in progress of SOA university.

Controller of examination Prof Manjula Das said women are playing significant roles in different fields while contributing to the success of men in equal measure. Women comprise around 55 per cent of SOA’s total student strength while the fair sex accounts for around 40 per cent of the university’s faculty and other employees.

Dean of IMS and SUM Hospital Prof Sanghamitra Mishra, dean of Institute of Dental Sciences Prof Neeta Mohanty and head of the department of Computer Science of ITER Prof Debahuti Mishra also spoke.