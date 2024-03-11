CM Naveen Patnaik approves 15 days CL for block grant school staff

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced 15 days of casual leave in a year for employees working in non-government-aided educational institutions. Besides, women block grant employees can also avail paid maternity leave of 180 days for two live births.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) stated that the decision will benefit about 33,420 employees, comprising both teaching and non-teaching staff, who are employed in 2,560 new aided high schools, 940 upper primary schools, 39 sanskrit tols, and 138 madrasas throughout the state.

The CMO said that the benefits will also be applicable to block grant employees working in the higher educational institutions of the state. Besides, 16 years after receiving the block grants, the aided teachers will get a placement scale at the higher pay scale, he added.

The chief minister has also increased the ex-gratia amount given to the block grant employees in case of death or permanent disability during the service period.

The compensation amount for in-service death has been enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh while the ex-gratia money for disability has been hiked to Rs 3.50 lakh from Rs 1.50 lakh.