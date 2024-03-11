Conservation of fishery resources: 7.5L fingerlings released in Odisha's Brahmani

ROURKELA: Amid sharp depletion of fishery resources in Brahmani river eventually hurting the river ecosystem, bio-diversity and livelihood of local fishermen, about 7.5 lakh advanced fingerlings were released in the river on Saturday under the River Ranching Programme.

Stocking of fingerlings was carried out in the Brahmani river at Sundikono village point of the Bonai block in Sundargarh district by the District Fisheries Office under the PMMSY (Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana). Before release of the fingerlings an awareness programme was held by the district fisheries officials with involvement of the members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and villagers, the key stakeholders.

Sundargarh district fisheries officer Arun Kumar Sahoo said as part of the River Ranching Programme annual stocking of fingerlings in Brahmani river this year was carried out in Bonai block, while last year fingerlings were released in the adjacent Lahunipada block.

Over the years, the fishery resources of the river have depleted to great extent following continuous fishing by poor villagers living along the river. For some, it is their only means of subsistence. Now not enough fish resources are available in the river directly affecting their livelihood and food concern, informed Sahoo.