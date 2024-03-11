Dhenkanal in Odisha emerging as a new chronic kidney disease hotspot

BHUBANESWAR: Dhenkanal is emerging as a new chronic kidney disease (CKD) hotspot in the state after Narasinghpur and Badamba blocks in Cuttack district.

Of around 4,000 kidney patients presented in last seven years at AMRI Hospital, which is now conducting the highest renal transplants in the private sector in the state, almost half of them are from Dhenkanal district.

“As per the study conducted in hospital settings, the prevalence of CKD has doubled from around three per cent a decade back to around six per cent now. We are now getting eight to 10 new patients every day and one in every two patients is from Dhenkanal,” said senior urologist and kidney transplant surgeon of AMRI Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan.

Most of the kidney patients visiting the health facility have comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Although no study has been conducted to ascertain the reasons behind the sudden spike in kidney cases in the district, the patients are mostly from the villages located along both the sides of Brahmani river.