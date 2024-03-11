Hudupal villagers in Odisha prevent MLA from laying foundation of project

BALASORE: Bhograi MLA Ananta Das was left red-faced after irate locals of Hudupal did not allow him to lay the foundation stone of an irrigation project in the village on Sunday. Das was forced to return from the village after locals forcibly laid the stone for the project in presence of Balasore irrigation officials.

Sources said the state government had sanctioned Rs 14 lakh for construction of drains to release water from around seven flood-prone villages in Bhograi. The Irrigation department had recently floated tender for construction of the drains.

On the day, Das was supposed to lay the stone for the drainage project. A temporary stage was built in Hudupal village for the event and officials of the Irrigation department were waiting to welcome the MLA. However, locals including women reached the venue and forcibly laid the foundation stone before the arrival of Das.

Irate villagers claimed some Congress workers got the work order for construction of the drains due to their connection with MLA Das. Jagannath Barik of Hudupal alleged irregularity in floating of tender for the project. “The work order was given to Congress workers with connivance of Das. Besides, the MLA never visited the village and cared to solve the problems of villagers. So we didn’t allow him to lay the foundation stone of the project,” he added.

MLA Das said the tender was floated by the Irrigation department as per government guidelines. He refuted the allegations of irregularity in distribution of the work order.