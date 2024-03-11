Odisha: Denied job, gold medalist Archana sells veggies on road

BHUBANESWAR: Despite having a PhD degree in Sociology, national gold medal winner in Taekwondo, Archana Kanungo is fighting tooth and nail to get an appointment letter for the post of professor under the sports quota. While she underwent a 30-day hunger strike earlier, Archana currently sells vegetables on the streets of Bhubaneswar to protest the same.

After completing her graduation in Sociology in 1999, 44-year-old Archana did her MPhil from Delhi University and PhD in Sociology as per UGC guideline 2017 in 2017 after her fellowship- JRF 2012 to 2014 and SRF- 2015. She bagged gold medals in the state as well as the national platform in between 1997-1998 in the martial art sport Taekwondo.

Later in 2019, she qualified the Odisha Public Service Commission for the post of professor. However, despite being in the top list of the examination, she was reportedly not given her appointment letter.

Sharing her plight, Archana said she has been struggling for four years moving from high court to Higher Education department and from chief secretary to CM grievance cell, but has not received her appointment letter till date.

“The Higher Education secretary promised me of solving my issue but nothing has been done in this regard. As the general election is around the corner, a code of conduct will be imposed soon and every effort will go in vain,” Archana said.

Lamenting her situation, the national gold medalist said despite achieving so much, she is still struggling for her rights.

“I am sitting on the roadside and selling vegetables and this hurts me a lot. Instead of helping my parents, I am using their pension money for my court case,” said a teary-eyed Archana.