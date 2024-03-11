Odisha: Nandankanan starts night out programme

BHUBANESWAR: After launching the nocturnal trail initiative in Bharatpur forests, the Forest department on Sunday introduced ‘Night out at Zoo’ in Nandankanan Zoological Park to facilitate visitors to learn about the nocturnal species.

The programme will be offered to visitors every Sunday between 6.30 pm and 8 pm. While booking fee has been set at Rs 250 per individual, maximum 20 participants will be allowed to take part in the programme every tour day. Participants will be required to buy the tickets online and allowed inside after showing them at the entry of the zoo.

As per the zoo guidelines, participants of the night out programme will be required to strictly follow the instructions of the assisting zoo education staff or volunteers.

During entry, they will also be prohibited from carrying any bag or luggage with them. Besides, participants will also not be allowed to bring their DSLR cameras or video recording instruments as videography or photography is prohibited during the programme, officials clarified.