Odisha: Residents cry for drinking water, stage road block

KENDRAPARA: Residents of Bharatpur, Dianapatana, Jagannathpur and Mehinidipur villages under Kendrapara Sadar block took to the streets on Sunday demanding immediate supply of potable water.

Accusing the administration of turning a blind eye to the drinking water crisis in the villages, the agitators including women and children blocked Kendrapara-Basapur road at Dianapatana with empty buckets for around three hours.

“We have been demanding water for a long time but to no avail. We had requested the authorities concerned to supply water to our villages through pipelines or tankers. But the officials did not take any steps in this regard,” claimed Parbati Mallick of Dianapatana.

As tube-wells have become defunct, villagers are forced to stand in serpentine queues in the scorching sun to get drinking water from the wells, she added.

Sabita Jena of Bharatpur said they are reeling under severe water crisis for the last three months due to non-operation of two tube-wells in the village. A lone tube-well in Bharatpur is in working condition and women have to wait for hours in queues to collect water from it.