Over 5 lakh opium plants destroyed in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: In an operation against illegal cultivation of opium, personnel of Jashipur police station in Mayurbhanj district conducted raids in Bakua and Kukurbhuka villages on Sunday, destroying over five lakh opium plants worth an estimated Rs 10.66 crore.

The villages located within the Similipal National Park, were identified as sites of illegal opium cultivation.

Led by Karanjia sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Subrat Kumar and Jashipur IIC Sanjukata Mahalick, the police personnel uprooted the plants and set them ablaze.

The operation, conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate, forest officer, excise officer, and revenue inspector, was aimed at eradicating the opium plants from within the protected STR area, said Mayurbhanj SP S Sushree.

The SP disclosed that two separate cases under section 18 of the NDPS Act have been registered by Jashipur police in connection with the illegal plantation of opium.

Additionally, inquiry into the details of the land has been initiated by the RI to get further information regarding the illegal cultivation.

Earlier on February 24, personnel from Jashipur police station took similar action and destroyed over 13,000 opium plants in two separate villages near the Similipal National Park .

The illegal cultivation, totaling over 28 decimal of land, resulted in the destruction of opium plants worth approximately Rs 26 lakh.