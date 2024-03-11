PM Modi to unveil and lay foundation stone for 274 railway projects in Odisha on March 12

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for 274 railway projects in Odisha via video-conferencing on Tuesday.

These projects include 162 electronic interlocking systems, 41 one station one product (OSOP) stalls, 50 solar power stations, five goods sheds, nine new lines, doubling and third line projects, four auto signalling systems, one Gati Shakti terminal, one Jan Ausadhi Kendra and one rail coach restaurant.

The prime minister will flag off the third Vande Bharat Express for Odisha. The train will run six days in a week except on Saturdays between Puri and Visakhapatnam.

Modi will also dedicate nine new lines, doubling and third line projects. These projects are Rs 234 crore Haridaspur-Byree third line, Rs 131 crore Damanjodi-Baiguda double line, Rs 167 crore Singapur Road-Rayagada third line, Rs 123 crore Semiliguda-Araku-Gorakhpur double line, Rs 47 crore Kothavalasa-Badavara double line, Rs 550 crore Jharsuguda-Jamaga fourth line, Rs 61.73 crore link B-link C of Bondamunda-Ranchi doubling section, Rs 129.95 crore Nawagaon-Orga double line and Rs 36.12 crore Ranital fourth line.

While the OSOP stalls will promote the vocal for local vision and provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of the society, the rail coach restaurant will provide unique dining ambience to the passengers and cater to the needs of passengers and the public.

The initiative is expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers, the railway sources said.