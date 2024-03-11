Political representation eludes PwDs of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government is walking the extra mile to ensure participation of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the electoral process, their representation in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections has remained almost nil over the years.

This year, as the state gears up for the elections, the situation is no different. Even as there is reservation for PwDs in the field of education and employment, they are yet to be politically empowered, said Sanyas Behera, PwD rights activist and the first divyang OAS officer from the state with 100 per cent blindness.

In 2007, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) granted physically-challenged people the right to political participation under Article 29, which pertains to both contesting and voting in elections. Subsequently, the revised Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, was passed in 2016 guaranteeing a more accessible and inclusive society for PwDs. It also resulted in increased participation of PwDs in public life through reservation in government and educational posts, but it failed to acknowledge the need for empowerment of PwDs in the political sphere, Behera added.

Over the years, none of the three prominent political parties in the state - BJD, BJP and Congress - have thought of reservation for differently-abled candidates in the Assembly and general elections. The rural body polls, though, have been an exception. While Suresh Choudhury of Congress, suffering from locomotor disability, is currently the only PwD zilla parishad member from Kalahandi, wheelchair-bound Minati Barik of Kendrapara was elected as ward member from Bajapur village of the district in 2017.