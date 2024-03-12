51-yr-old widow stoned to death in Odisha's Barasingha village, cops begin probe

CUTTACK: A 51-year-old woman was allegedly stoned to death by unknown miscreants at Barasingha village within Barang police limits late on Sunday night.

Police identified the deceased as Urmila Biswal. On Monday morning, locals found her half-naked body lying behind a cowshed near her house and a blood-stained stone and a wooden plank nearby. On being informed, police reached the spot and began investigation.

Biswal’s son Partha Sarathi said he was performing night duty at his workplace in Athagarh when the incident took place. He said his wife had gone to her parents’ home and hence Biswal, a widow, was alone at home along with her father-in-law who is 90 and physically challenged. “I had spoken to my mother over phone at 9.45 pm. On Monday morning, my cousin called me up and informed someone had killed my mother with a stone,” he said.

Zone-4 ACP Swastik Panda said the widow was crushed to death with a stone. “We have collected some finger prints and are investigating the case,” he informed.