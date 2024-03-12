Camp held for women entrepreneurs in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : City-based Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) organised a ‘Women Entrepreneurship Camp’ on Monday to mark International Women’s Day.

The camp, held at Ganga Nagar Community Centre, witnessed participation of over 300 women entrepreneurs. Inaugurating the camp, DN Homes Private Limited director Ratnamala Swain said staying resilient in the face of challenges and embracing a mindset of continuous learning are the keys to the success of the entrepreneurship journey.

HBT executive director Arpita Pattnaik said women entrepreneurs can bring a unique perspective and drive that will reshape entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country. General manager of World Skill Centre JM Sahoo also spoke.