Damage to Raibania fort sparks protest in Odisha's Jaleswar

BALASORE: Members of Raibania Durga Surakshya Committee, on Monday, halted ongoing development works at the Raibania ancient garrison in the Jaleswar block of Balasore district alleging that the construction agency, instead of restoring three gates and protection walls of the garrison to preserve its historical significance, had demolished them as part of road construction around the site.

Political party leaders including the joint secretary of the committee Narayan Prasad Das joined the protesters emphasising the importance of preserving the centuries-old garrison. He said the state government had allocated `16.87 crore for its restoration and development, with the foundation stone laid by minister of state for Tourism and Culture Aswini Kumar Patra in December 2023.

The committee members stressed that the gates and walls, constructed with historic stones, served as educational landmarks for tourists, each stone bearing unique historical significance. Demanding consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Sudarsan Das, leader of a local political outfit, urged the Rural Development (RD) department to carry out the construction and restoration works without damaging the structure.

Minister Patra said, “There is necessity of a road around the garrison but the agency cannot just demolish the existing gates and walls.” He directed officials to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

The Raibania fort stands as a relic of the region’s history, once considered the largest medieval fort in eastern India. President of the Raibania Fort Development Committee (RDC) Brijesh Kumar Rana, confirmed that the construction agency, in collaboration with RD officials, had initially committed to restoring the ancient stones in their original positions after completing foundation works for new gates and walls.