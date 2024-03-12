Drone centre of excellence at IIM-S

SAMBALPUR: The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) has signed an MoU with IG Drones for collaborative work in advanced applications of drone technology in business analytics, management strategies and public policy.

The agreement was formalised during the 100-Cube Start-up Conclave at IIM-S on March 1. An Odisha-based drone tech start-up and analytics company, IG Drones is the first firm to sign a memorandum with an IIM.

Under the agreement, IG Drones will launch a drone centre of excellence on IIM-S campus. This centre will serve as a hub for research, innovation and entrepreneurship in drone technology.

Director of IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “We are glad to sign an MoU and partner with IG Drones for advanced applications of drone technology in business analytics, management strategies, and public policy governance.”

Founder and CEO of IG Drones Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, said, “This MoU is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and fostering advancement in drone technology sector in India. We believe that this partnership will not only benefit our company but also contribute to the growth and development of the drone ecosystem in India.”

IG Drones has established over 15 centres of excellence across India and aims to build another 1,000 such facilities to empower the youths with advanced drone technology.