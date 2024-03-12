Elderly woman killed and buried on sorcery charge in Odisha

UMERKOTE: An elderly woman was allegedly killed on suspicion of practising sorcery and buried near her village in Jharigaon block of Nabarangpur district.

The deceased, 60-year-old Raibari Santa, was a resident of Kenduguda village under Belgaon panchayat. The incident took place on March 8 and came to light after Raibari’s body was exhumed by police on Monday.

Sources said in the past, some villagers had accused Raibari of practising witchcraft and were constantly harassing her. The woman had also lodged a complaint in Jharigaon police station in this regard. The matter was amicably settled after the intervention of police.

On March 8, some villagers allegedly entered Raibari’s house and abused her in front of her young son and daughter. Accusing her of practising sorcery, they reportedly assaulted the woman before dragging her out of her house. Though Raibari’s son and daughter resisted, the villagers shoved them aside and took their mother with them.

When Raibari did not return home, her family members launched a search for her but to no avail. On Monday, they were informed that a body was recently buried on the outskirts of Kenduguda village. Subsequently, Raibari’s daughter Butuli lodged a complaint with police.

Basing on the complaint, a team of Jharigaon police went to Kenduguda. During investigation, police came to know that Raibari was beaten to death and her body buried in a vacant land around three km away from the village.

Raibari’s body was exhumed in presence of Jharigaon tehsildar Shankar Patnaik and sent for autopsy.Jharigaon IIC Tapan Kumar Pati said police have arrested Sarathi Santa, Muguri Santa, Lakhi Santa, Paladu Santa and Matiri Santa of Kenduguda for their involvement in Raibari’s murder. The five accused will be produced in court on Tuesday and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident on February 29, a 63-year-old woman was murdered on witchcraft suspicion at Badabasani village in Umerkote block. Police have arrested three persons in this connection while five other accused are at large.