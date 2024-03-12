Leopard scare in Odisha's Angul villages

ANGUL: A leopard has sparked fear in the Karnapal area of the Chhendipada forest range under the Angul Forest Division after the villagers sighted it two days back.

The villagers said they had ventured out with goats when the leopard suddenly appeared attacking two goats. It devoured one and left the other fatally injured. Despite efforts to save the injured goat, it succumbed to its wounds later that day.

According to eyewitnesses, sightings of the leopard have since been reported in the vicinity, spreading panic among residents. While the Forest department is yet to confirm the animal’s presence, they have set trap cameras at various locations.

Chhendipada ranger Subhrakanta Mohapatra said upon receiving reports of the leopard attacking goats in Karnapal village, teams were dispatched to the area. “Despite thorough searches, we have not been able to locate it. It is possible that leopards from the nearby forested areas have ventured close to human settlements. We have installed trap cameras in strategic locations to verify the villagers’ claims,” he added

Mohapatra emphasised that no formal complaint regarding the goat killings have been filed by villagers. So no compensation claims have been processed yet.

The Angul divisional forest officer (DFO) Nitesh Kumar assured, “We are aware of the situation and have deployed a biologist to assess the area. Our priority is to ensure the safety of the residents by taking appropriate measures to prevent further attacks by the leopard.”