Odisha: Love triumphs as girl marries long-time love despite impairment

BALASORE: Serapur village, nestled within Simulia block of Balasore district, became the setting for an extraordinary marriage on Monday as Bidusmita Lenka (28), hailing from Talabandh village in Bhadrak’s Tihidi area, exchanged vows with Basanta Panigrahi, her long-time love even after he was physically impaired following an accident.

The wedding took place at the Goddess Tarini temple in Radhamohanpur village, a few kilometres from Serapur, Basanta’s native place, symbolising the couple’s enduring love and commitment.

According to Bidusmita, she fell in love with Basanta in 2016. Unfortunately, he met with an accident in 2021, that left him badly injured and wheelchair-bound despite getting timely medical treatment. But that never deterred Bidusmita from continuing to love Basanta. Meanwhile, Basanta had been insisting Bidusmita to move on with her life as he was not in a condition to fend for the family and her. Even her family members wanted Bidusmita to get married to someone else. But Bidusmita’s resolve to be with her love resulted in their relationship blossoming into marriage.

Five days back, she reached Basanta’s village and expressed her desire to marry him. Her father Mayadhar Lenka also expressed his support for his daughter’s decision and accompanied her.

Despite initial reluctance, Basanta agreed to the marriage and expressed gratitude for her commitment. His father Pitambar expressed his happiness in welcoming Bidusmita into their family.