Tribals in Odisha block road over job, land rights demand

BARIPADA: Hundreds of tribals, including women, children, and youths from the Sankhabhanga panchayat within the Baripada Sadar police station in Mayurbhanj district, staged a protest on Monday, blocking the Jaleswar-Baripada road near Rangamatia village. The demonstrators demanded job opportunities for local youths in government-run institutions and land rights for landless tribals for permanent settlements.

The road blockade disrupted vehicular movement between Jaleswar in Balasore district and Baripada district headquarters for over seven hours. Protesters, including women and children, sat on the road, erecting temporary barricades made of bamboo grass, allowing only ambulances to pass for emergency purposes.

Ramjit Hansdah and Badal Hembram, residents of Rangamatia village, said despite providing 180 acre of land for the establishment of the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH), the local tribes did not receive adequate benefits.

“While the medical institution, a driving testing centre, and a rice stock centre of FCI were successfully set up on the provided land, the affected tribals did not receive job opportunities commensurate with their qualifications,” they alleged.

Moreover, many landless tribals continue to lack permanent settlements despite assurances from CM Naveen Patnaik, they added, warning to boycott elections if their demands are not met within a fortnight.

Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Sadar Police Station Madhumita Mohanty, confirmed that the roadblock was lifted after the BDO and tehsildar of Baripada assured the villagers to present the demands before the higher authorities.