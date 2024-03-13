1,551 Hindu Bangladeshis served Quit India notice celebrate CAA implementation

KENDRAPARA: Ashalata Ray of Kharinashi, a seaside village in Kendrapara district, has finally found closure to the decades of fear and uncertainty after the Central government on Monday notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. She will finally be called an Indian citizen and will not be deported.

Now 52-year-old, Ashalata’s parents and family had fled Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, in the aftermath of partition. They were among the hundreds of families who had sailed to the coastal district of Kendrapara through the years and taken refuge in the seaside villages. But they had been considered illegal immigrants and leading their lives in fear and apprehension all these time.

Like her, the spectre of deportation was haunting as many as 1,551 suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. They were also served “Quit India” notice by the district administration under the Foreigners Act 1948 in 2005. Authorities had deleted their names from the voters’ list.

“The state government served ‘Quit India’ notices in 2005 on 1551 Hindu people including me. The Narendra Modi government has done the right thing by notifying the CAA to grant Indian nationality to people like us. Nobody will call us foreigner now,” said a visibly relieved and exuberant Ashalata.

There has been a celebratory atmosphere in several coastal villages inhabited by the Bangladeshi refugees since the announcement.

“Our grandfather came to the seaside village Hariabanka in 1948 from East Pakistan after the partition as a registered refugee,” said Ajit Haldar (64) of Kharinashi village under Mahakalapada block.

“But in 2005, the district administration had illegally served Quit India notices upon me and my family members, branding us as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. We are grateful to the Union government for passing the CAA and implementing it,” Haldar said.