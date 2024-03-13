Balasore: Miscreants loot temple

BALASORE: Unidentified miscreants looted ornaments and artifacts worth over Rs 5 lakh from Maa Lakhaneswari temple in Lakhanpada village within Basta police limits here on Monday night.

The miscreants reportedly entered the shrine after breaking the locks of the main gate and decamped with gold and silver ornaments of the deity and some copper artifacts.

On Tuesday morning, villagers spotted the broken locks of the temple gates and on entering inside, found out about the theft. On being informed, Basta police reached the village with a sniffer dog for investigation.

Basing on the complaint of the villagers, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said police.