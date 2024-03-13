Cuttack: New tech for drain cleaning

CUTTACK: In a bid to ensure proper cleaning of box drain in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation here has come up with a new technology-based system to segregate solid from liquid wastes and detect blockages in flow of wastewater.

Sources said Watco’s drainage division is scheduled to complete construction work of the remaining 190 metre box drain from Professorpada to Chhatra Bazar by March, six months after which the agency will hand over its maintenance work to the CMC.

To discuss on ways to effectively clean the box drain, the standing committee of the CMC recently conducted a meeting where it was proposed to set up bar screens for filtration of solid from liquid wastes besides instalment of sensors to detect blockages in flow of wastewater. The proposals were submitted to the CMC’s engineering section.