INTUC urges govt for justice to women workers

ANGUL: Ramachandra Khuntia, the state president of the All India Trade Union Congress (INTUC), called upon the government to ensure justice for women workers in both organised and unorganised sectors.

Speaking at a meeting ‘Justice for Women Workers’ held in South Balanda, Talcher, Khuntia emphasised the plight faced by women workers, including inadequate wages, lack of leave facilities, and other entitlements.

The district unit president of INTUC Digambar Garnaik, state-level INTUC leaders Kishore Jena and Sasmita Behera, alongside more than 700 women workers from various sectors within the Talcher constituency participated in the meeting.

Garnaik echoed Khuntia’s sentiments, cautioning the government of a statewide agitation if injustices against women workers persist, particularly in the unorganised sector.

Prior to the meeting, senior journalist Jagadananda Pradhan, who recently joined the Congress party was welcomed at the state Congress office, in the presence of Congress state in-charge, Ajoy Kumar and PCC president Sarat Kumar.