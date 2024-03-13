Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 374 cr for flyover and ROB in Sambalpur district
BHUBANESWAR/ SAMBALPUR: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday informed that an allocation of Rs 374.17 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening a section of national highway in Odisha.
In a social media post, the minister said, the amount has been approved for the construction of a 3.5 km-long six-lane flyover at Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge (limited height subway) on NH-53 (formerly NH-6) in Sambalpur district.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to adopt an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model for executing these projects.
Gadkari said the proposed six-lane flyover will alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali chowk. Additionally, the project incorporates the construction of a two-lane road over bridge, previously excluded from the Tileibani-Sambalpur four-laning project on NH-53.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said strengthening infrastructure including roads of the country is a ‘Modi guarantee’. The proposed six-lane flyover will ease traffic congestion at Ainthapali and the over bridge on NH-53 will further facilitate the movement of citizens. It will help develop the industrial sector in the area and propel the local economy, he said.
Pradhan had earlier urged Gadkari to sanction the flyover and ROB on NH-53 that connects Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sambalpur through Bareipali street and Ainthapali. He had sought the personal intervention of the union minister to speed up the work.
This is the second highway project in the state for which funds have been sanctioned in less than a fortnight. Last month, the union minister had sanctioned Rs 718.26 crore for widening and strengthening of Daringbadi ghat section on NH-59, spanning Kandhamal and Ganjam districts under the annual plan 2023-24. The project covers a total distance of 26.96 km.
The Daringbadi ghat segment currently experiences challenges due to a narrow carriageway and suboptimal geometrics, causing long-route vehicles from western Odisha to bypass the national highway.
“As a prominent tourist destination, especially during winter, widening and strengthening of this stretch will elevate highway standards, bolster safety, and ensure all-weather connectivity along the highway,” he added.