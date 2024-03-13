Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 374 cr for flyover and ROB in Sambalpur district

BHUBANESWAR/ SAMBALPUR: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday informed that an allocation of Rs 374.17 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening a section of national highway in Odisha.

In a social media post, the minister said, the amount has been approved for the construction of a 3.5 km-long six-lane flyover at Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge (limited height subway) on NH-53 (formerly NH-6) in Sambalpur district.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to adopt an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model for executing these projects.

Gadkari said the proposed six-lane flyover will alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali chowk. Additionally, the project incorporates the construction of a two-lane road over bridge, previously excluded from the Tileibani-Sambalpur four-laning project on NH-53.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said strengthening infrastructure including roads of the country is a ‘Modi guarantee’. The proposed six-lane flyover will ease traffic congestion at Ainthapali and the over bridge on NH-53 will further facilitate the movement of citizens. It will help develop the industrial sector in the area and propel the local economy, he said.