76 projects for fire safety in SCB, Orissa HC informed

CUTTACK: The Director General of Fire & Emergency Services Sudhansu Sarangi on Wednesday informed the Orissa High Court that 76 projects have been initiated for installation of fire-fighting system in the SCB Medical College Hospital (SCBMCH) and making required structural changes in the buildings, to make them effective.

Sarangi, who was present in person in pursuance to the court’s March 4 order, said competent authorities at different levels have granted administrative approval and tender process have begun for 62 projects. Administrative approval is pending for 14 projects (each costing Rs 75 lakh and more) is likely to be cleared within a week, Sarangi stated while presenting a summary of building details of the SCBMCH and suggested fire safety measures with the time frame to accomplish such measures.

Taking Sarangi’s summary on record, the division bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice M S Raman said, “We do appreciate that the efforts made by the Director General Fire & Emergency Services of the state for having taken up the issue of having effective fire-fighting system in the hospital seriously, as reflected from his summary.” The bench directed the DG Fire Services to file an affidavit detailing the progress of the works on the next date.